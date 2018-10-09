Image copyright Getty Images

Through the revolving door of the Trump administration goes another high-level departure: the UN ambassador Nikki Haley, by far the most high-profile woman in the cabinet, and an internationalist who's done much to protect the United Nations from Donald Trump's anti-globalist wrecking ball.

At a meeting in the Oval Office, they both went out of their way to stress this was an amicable separation. Donald Trump lavished her with what for him is high praise, by saying she'd brought more glamour to the role.

Like President Trump, she has an eye for a television moment, and after the Assad regime launched a chemical weapons strike in April 2017, she brandished pictures of dead children in the Security Council.

"The pictures of dead children were not fake news," she railed.

"They were the result of the Syrian regime's barbaric inhumanity.

"And they were the result of the regime and Russia's failure to live up to their international commitments to remove all chemical weapons from Syria."

It provided diplomatic theatre of the most electrifying and meaningful kind.

Mrs Haley was a strident critic of Russia and Syria at the UN, and also fiercely critical of what she claimed was the global body's anti-Israel's bias.

She supported shutting off US funding for the UN's Palestinian refugee agency and revelled in defending the Trump administration's decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the face of an acid show of international criticism.

She was also instrumental in pressuring China to support a tough sanctions regime against North Korea.

Her personal diplomacy in closed-door meetings, when she demanded immediate answers from Beijing's more cautious and sometimes slow-moving diplomats, was unexpectedly successful.

Sometimes, however, her style grated with colleagues. Her aggressive and repeated warnings about compiling a list of countries that didn't back the United States irritated even close allies.

Yet it's often said that the UN's biggest peacekeeping mission is directed against the Trump White House, and Mrs Haley was seen as a valuable ally.

A former governor of South Carolina, she's a talented retail politician who's widely spoken of as a future female US president.

Though she has ruled out challenging Donald Trump in 2020, we have not heard the last of Nikki Haley.