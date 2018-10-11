US & Canada

In pictures: Hurricane Michael leaves destruction in its wake

  • 11 October 2018
Hurricane Michael, the most powerful ever to hit north-west Florida, brought devastation as it made landfall in the US on Wednesday, bringing winds of 155mph (250km/h).

Waves crash into stilt houses along the shore at Alligator Point in Franklin County, Florida Image copyright Reuters

Stilt houses along the shore at Alligator Point in Franklin County were pummelled by strong waves as Hurricane Michael arrived.

The wind and waves continue to pound the community of Shell Point in Crawfordville, Florida, several hours after Hurricane Michael made landfall on 10 October 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

The community of Shell Point continued to be pounded by strong winds and powerful waves several hours after the storm initially made landfall.

A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store in Panama City, Florida, after Hurricane Michael passed through the area, 10 October 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

Panama City - also in Florida - was one of the worst-hit areas, where roofs were torn from buildings, including at this convenience store.

Storm damage after Hurricane Michael, 10 October 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

Devastation in Panama City included fallen lampposts that were snapped at their bases and streets covered with parts of buildings that had been ripped off.

A woman crosses a flooded street after Hurricane Michael made landfall in Panama City, Florida, 10 October 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

In other parts of the city, people waded through streets left flooded after the hurricane passed through the area.

Storm damage in Florida's Panama City after Hurricane Michael swept through, 10 October 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

Roads were littered with debris, damaged vehicles and fallen trees as a result of the powerful storm.

People walk through the wreckage of a building in Panama City, Florida, 10 October 2018 Image copyright EPA

Some buildings were reportedly not built to withstand a storm above category three strength - when Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida, it was a category four storm.

A truck is seen below a partial collapsed wall after Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida, 10 October 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

