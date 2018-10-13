Image copyright EPA

Pope Francis has stripped two Chilean bishops of their duties as priests amid claims that they are linked to the sexual abuse of minors.

They are Francisco José Cox Huneeus, archbishop emeritus of La Serena, and Marco Antonio Órdenes Fernández, archbishop emeritus of Iquique.

The Vatican issued a statement on their defrocking after a meeting between the pontiff and the president of Chile.

The decision could not be appealed against, it said on Saturday.

The move came a day after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Washington DC archbishop Donald Wuerl, who has been criticised for his handling of sexual abuse cases.

Allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy worldwide continue to affect the Church.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald Wuerl: Criticised for helping conceal sexual abuse

In August, the Supreme Court of the US state of Pennsylvania released a grand jury report detailing sexual abuse. It named more than 300 accused Catholic clergymen.

The investigation found more than 1,000 children had been abused by members of six dioceses in the state over 70 years.

Officials said the probe had found systematic cover-ups by the Church of victims that included young boys and girls, as well as teenagers.

The report criticised Cardinal Wuerl for his role in concealing the abuse.