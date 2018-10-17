Image copyright AFP Image caption Mrs Trump recently toured four African nations in her first major solo trip

A plane carrying US First Lady Melania Trump was forced to turn around and land after the cabin filled with smoke.

"Everything is fine and everyone is safe," a spokesperson for Mrs Trump has said, adding that a "minor mechanical issue" was to blame.

Reporters on board the flight were given wet towels and "told to hold them over their faces if the smell became too strong," an NBC journalist said.

Mrs Trump was due in Philadelphia to meet families affected by opioid abuse.

It is not clear whether the visit will go ahead now that the presidential aircraft has returned to the airbase it had set off from minutes earlier in Maryland.

One of the journalists travelling alongside the first lady as part of the press pack has tweeted a photo of them being "calmly led off the tarmac".

First Lady's aircraft safely on the ground back at Andrews. No rush to get off the plane after smoke and burning smell detected. Problem developed about 10 minutes after take-off en route Philadelphia for @FLOTUS hospital remarks. Press and officials calmly led off the tarmac.

A crew member is quoted by US media as saying a "malfunctioning comms unit that had overheated" was the cause of the issue, but the White House has not confirmed this.

Mrs Trump recently made her first major solo trip abroad to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.