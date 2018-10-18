US & Canada

Oregon Zoo shares animal X-rays

chameleon x-ray Image copyright Oregon Zoo
Image caption Chameleon

A zoo in the US state of Oregon has posted images of X-rays of its animals taken during routine health checks.

Oregon Zoo said X-rays were sometimes taken during health assessments and had proved to be a useful diagnostic tool that also helped minimise time under anaesthesia.

X-ray of Rodrigues flying fox Image copyright Oregon Zoo
Image caption Rodrigues flying fox
X-ray of ball python Image copyright Oregon Zoo
Image caption Ball python
X-ray of beaver's tail Image copyright Oregon Zoo
Image caption Tail of a beaver
X-ray of Toco Toucan Image copyright Oregon Zoo
Image caption Toco toucan

