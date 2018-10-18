Oregon Zoo shares animal X-rays
- 18 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A zoo in the US state of Oregon has posted images of X-rays of its animals taken during routine health checks.
Oregon Zoo said X-rays were sometimes taken during health assessments and had proved to be a useful diagnostic tool that also helped minimise time under anaesthesia.
All pictures copyright