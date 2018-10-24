Image copyright Premium PR

The US mid-term elections in just over two weeks' time will help define the rest of Donald Trump's presidency.

Americans will vote for members of both chambers of Congress, as well as for governors in 36 out of 50 states.

Between now and then, we'll bring you updates and all the best analysis every weekday in this round-up.

Today's round-up includes a Hamilton ticket, a phantom tax cut and a spectacular family falling out.

One big shot

A row has blown up in one of the key governors' races over... errr, tickets for a hit Broadway musical.

Documents released on Tuesday and reported in the Miami Herald suggest Democratic nominee for governor, Andrew Gillum, received a ticket for Hamilton from an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a developer.

The agent was investigating corruption in the city where Gillum is mayor, Tallahassee.

Gillum went to the show in 2016 with his brother, the agent and another friend.

Republican nominee for governor, Ron DeSantis, has pounced on text messages that emerged on Tuesday the he says shows Gillum takes gifts from lobbyists.

But Gillum, whose lead in the polls has received national attention and has been the subject of racist robocalls, says he was only aware his brother supplied the tickets.

"When I got there after work, got my ticket, we went in there and saw it, assumed my brother paid for it, and so far as I know, that was the deal."

Alternatively, he could have quoted one of the shows most famous songs...

Hey yo, I'm just like my country

I'm young, scrappy and hungry

And I'm not throwing away my shot!

One big number - 10%

This is the seemingly generous figure President Trump has proposed for a tax cut aimed at middle-class voters.

"We're going to be putting in a 10% tax cut for middle-income families. It's going to be put in next week, 10% tax cut," he said at a rally in Texas on Monday.

Next week? The week before the election?

The first hurdle comes from Congress not being in session. The second comes from pretty much no one else in Washington knowing anything about this last-minute plan.

"It will not be put in place next week, or even this year, despite what the president says," wrote the New York Times on Tuesday.

One quote

"If he responds to this article at all, it will probably be to say that he hardly knows the people writing this article."

With family like this, who need enemies?

Twelve relatives of a Republican candidate for governor have written a column accusing him of being a "fake".

Choose the outcome

