Image copyright Reuters

A man who fell and broke his hip while on his way to buy a lottery ticket in New Jersey has scooped the $1m jackpot - after buying a ticket at the hospital he was taken to for treatment.

Earl Livingston, 87, from Blackpool, was given the chance to join Jefferson Stratford Hospital's lottery pool.

He entered the state's Mega Millions pool with 141 other people.

Mr Livingston will need a hip replacement but is said to be coping well with the surprise news.

He thanked hospital staff who had helped him join the pool after hearing his story, and wished them a "happy long life".

His niece, Bobbie Mickle, said she had thought her uncle was "confused" when he told her of his $1m win while she was visiting him in hospital.

She told NBC10 TV that it was only when hospital staff came in to congratulate him that she accepted his story.

"I was, like, 'Wow, he really did win!'" she said.