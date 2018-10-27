US & Canada

Pittsburgh shooting: Casualties at Squirrel Hill synagogue

  • 27 October 2018
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionCommander Jason Lando: "Right now, we have multiple casualties"

A gunman has entered a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire, police report.

Emergency services arrived at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue at about 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT). A service was taking place at the time.

There are multiple casualties, a police spokesman said, adding that three officers were among them.

The gunman has now surrendered and is in custody but residents are still being advised to stay at home.

A spokesman for the Pittsburgh Police Department, Jason Lando, said that officers were still carrying out searches at the synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh

The gunman was a reportedly a heavy-set white male with a beard.

US President Donald Trump tweeted to say that he was watching events.

The New York Police Department later said it had deployed officers to synagogues throughout the city as a precaution.

The BBC's Dan Johnson in Washington says the shootings come at a tense time in the US, after a week that has seen mail bombs sent to critics of Mr Trump ahead of crucial mid-term elections next month.

Are you in the area? Did you witness the incident? If it is safe to do, email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy