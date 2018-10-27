Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Commander Jason Lando: "Right now, we have multiple casualties"

A gunman has entered a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire, police report.

Emergency services arrived at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue at about 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT). A service was taking place at the time.

There are multiple casualties, a police spokesman said, adding that three officers were among them.

The gunman has now surrendered and is in custody but residents are still being advised to stay at home.

A spokesman for the Pittsburgh Police Department, Jason Lando, said that officers were still carrying out searches at the synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh

The gunman was a reportedly a heavy-set white male with a beard.

US President Donald Trump tweeted to say that he was watching events.

The New York Police Department later said it had deployed officers to synagogues throughout the city as a precaution.

The BBC's Dan Johnson in Washington says the shootings come at a tense time in the US, after a week that has seen mail bombs sent to critics of Mr Trump ahead of crucial mid-term elections next month.

