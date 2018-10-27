Pittsburgh shooting: Casualties at Squirrel Hill synagogue
A gunman has entered a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire, police report.
Emergency services arrived at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue at about 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT). A service was taking place at the time.
There are multiple casualties, a police spokesman said, adding that three officers were among them.
The gunman has now surrendered and is in custody but residents are still being advised to stay at home.
A spokesman for the Pittsburgh Police Department, Jason Lando, said that officers were still carrying out searches at the synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.
The gunman was a reportedly a heavy-set white male with a beard.
US President Donald Trump tweeted to say that he was watching events.
The New York Police Department later said it had deployed officers to synagogues throughout the city as a precaution.
The BBC's Dan Johnson in Washington says the shootings come at a tense time in the US, after a week that has seen mail bombs sent to critics of Mr Trump ahead of crucial mid-term elections next month.
