Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Did the mid-terms help clarify how Democrats might shape up in 2020? Well...maybe

The dust is settling on the results of the US mid-term elections, and it's a tale of two chambers.

In the end, it was very much as expected - Democrats took control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2010, and Republicans held the Senate.

There were no major shocks, but plenty of intrigue, and indications of what might happen over the next two years.

Here are our main conclusions - you can choose to read our short hot takes, or our long, even hotter, ones.

