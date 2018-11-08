Image copyright Reuters Image caption A White House staff member tried to grab the microphone from Jim Acosta at a press conference on Wednesday

The White House has suspended the credentials of a CNN journalist hours after a testy exchange with US President Donald Trump.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says a reporter's access was removed because he put "his hands on a young woman".

Mr Acosta, chief White House correspondent for CNN, was called a "rude, terrible person" by Mr Trump at a press conference on Wednesday.

A staff member tried to take his microphone during the exchange.

However, Mr Acosta refused to give it up as he attempted to ask the president a further question.

Video of the incident quickly appeared online.

What did the White House say?

Ms Sanders, in a statement posted in a Twitter thread, said the White House would "never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job".

"The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it's an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration," she said.

"As a result of today's incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice."

Mr Acosta called Ms Sanders' assertion that he placed his hands on the woman "a lie".

He also posted a tweet saying he was stopped by the Secret Service from entering White House grounds.

Skip Twitter post by @Acosta I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018 Report

What happened at the earlier press conference?

President Trump insulted Mr Acosta after the reporter challenged his recent assertions about a migrant caravan heading to the US from Central America.

It was during this exchange the female staff member attempted to take the microphone from Mr Acosta.

"That's enough, that's enough," the president said, before telling Mr Acosta to sit down and to put down his microphone.

"CNN should be ashamed of themselves, having you work for them," he said. "The way you treat Sarah Huckabee [Sanders] is horrible."