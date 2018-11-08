US & Canada

Thousand Oaks: Several injured in California bar shooting

  • 8 November 2018
Police respond to scene Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The bar in Thousand Oaks is about 40 miles (65km) north-west of Los Angeles

Police in the US are responding to reports of a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

At least six people, including one officer, were injured in the shooting the Borderline Bar and Grill at about 23:20 local time on Wednesday. It is not yet clear if anyone died.

Police say they are still working to get the situation under control.

Witnesses have spoken of at least one suspect and police cannot confirm if he remains on the loose.

They describe the scene as "fluid".

The bar was hosting a college country music night on Wednesday, according to its website.

Footage broadcast on local media showed people being carried away from the scene, apparently with bullet wounds.

Witnesses who were at the bar are describing a scene of panic inside, and say people reportedly used chairs to break windows to escape.

Reports say the suspect, who is described as wearing dark clothing, may have used smoke grenades as well as a gun in the attack.

Are you in the area? If it's safe to share your experiences then please email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy