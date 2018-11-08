Image copyright Reuters Image caption The bar in Thousand Oaks is about 40 miles (65km) north-west of Los Angeles

Police in the US are responding to reports of a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

At least six people, including one officer, were injured in the shooting the Borderline Bar and Grill at about 23:20 local time on Wednesday. It is not yet clear if anyone died.

Police say they are still working to get the situation under control.

Witnesses have spoken of at least one suspect and police cannot confirm if he remains on the loose.

They describe the scene as "fluid".

The bar was hosting a college country music night on Wednesday, according to its website.

Footage broadcast on local media showed people being carried away from the scene, apparently with bullet wounds.

Witnesses who were at the bar are describing a scene of panic inside, and say people reportedly used chairs to break windows to escape.

Reports say the suspect, who is described as wearing dark clothing, may have used smoke grenades as well as a gun in the attack.

