Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Paradise resident Sorrell Bobrink describes 'apocalyptic' scenes

In the last year alone, California has seen catastrophic wildfires burn thousands of acres. On Tuesday, the ongoing Camp Fire in Northern California became the state's deadliest blaze in history.

How do these deadly fires start, and why is California so susceptible?

What is a wildfire and how do they start?

Officials define wildfires, or wildland fires, as any fire occurring on undeveloped land. Forest fires are uncontrolled wildfires burning in lands covered at least in part by timber or flammable vegetation.

In nature, two things can spark wildfires: lava and lightning.

According to the National Park Service, 90% of wildfires in the US are caused by humans - whether by unattended campfires, burning debris, cigarettes, or arson.

About 2% of California's 2,816 wildfires in 2016 were caused by lightning, according to data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The majority could be attributed to humans, though only 8% were caused by arson.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Environmental conditions in California in recent years have made wildfires deadlier

Why are California fires so devastating?

According to Prof David Peterson of the University of Washington, a former senior researcher with the US Forest Service, fires in the region have not necessarily increased in frequency in the last 100 years - but the area affected has.

"The area burned annually has been higher during the past 30 years or so," he told the BBC. "It should be noted that 2% of fires burn 98% of the area."

In California, recent years have seen a combination of extremely high temperatures, strong winds, a long drought, and population growth causing lethal, fast-moving blazes.

Last year, the state had over 9,500 wildfires that burned over a million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and had the highest number of homes and buildings lost in one state.

And straying away from natural burning cycles has also contributed to the lethality of recent fires, Prof Peterson says.

Keeping fires from starting in Western forests has caused fuel to accumulate "far beyond" historical levels.

"Therefore, when fires occur they can burn hotter," he says. "These high-intensity fires can cause rapid and in some cases long-term changes in vegetation, making it more difficult for the ecosystem to recover."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cal Fire firefighters have been fighting the Camp Fire for days

What's the best way to escape a wildfire?

Once evacuation orders are issued by local law enforcement, residents generally have hours to leave, Cal Fire information officer Kathleen Schori told the BBC.

"But in those initial stages of fire, you may have minutes," she added.

Fleeing in a vehicle is ideal as most wildfires cannot be outrun. But the Camp Fire's especially rapid spread, fuelled by high winds, made the situation even more dangerous.

"This fire moved so fast - I don't think anybody did anything wrong," Ms Schori says when asked whether those forced to abandon vehicles and escape on foot could have acted differently.

"During the initial phases, it was burning 80 miles in an hour."

She stressed the importance of following evacuation orders immediately, especially with fast-moving blazes.

"If you don't evacuate and it becomes a rescue situation, then our firefighters are taken away from the firefight and moved to the rescue."

How do you fight a wildfire?

Sometimes, you do fight fire with fire.

In addition to old-fashioned water and flame retardant (delivered from ground-level and above the flames by aircraft), sometimes firefighters have to burn more to quell the flames.

Intentionally burning areas around a wildfire can help starve the blaze and control its direction. Clearing out brush and flammable material from an area to create "firebreaks" is another way to achieve the same.

"Ninety-eight percent of fires are small and/or suppressed quickly," Prof Peterson says. "The other 2% are very challenging when they get large, and are almost impossible to put out, at least until it rains."

Ms Schori of Cal Fire said that with wind-driven blazes like the Camp Fire, officials often have no choice but to wait for conditions to improve.

"There are never enough firefighters to combat a fire that's moving as fast as this was moving," she says.

"You have to deploy your resources on each side [of the fire] and continue to construct lines. And when that wind stops, then you can safely get in front it."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Many Californians have had to abandon vehicles and escape the flames on foot

What about climate change?

Prof Peterson says there is no hard evidence that climate change has affected US wildfires - yet.

"We expect that there will be significant effects in future decades as the climate continues to warm," he told the BBC.

A warming climate, Prof Peterson explained, would increase the duration of the fire season, and more droughts would in turn create more wildfire fuel.

Globally, the length of the wildfire season has already increased by nearly 19% between 1978 and 2013.

"By around 2050, fires may burn two to three times more area than they have historically."

How do homeowners pay for the damage?

According to 2017 data from Verisk Analytics, 4.5 million US homes were in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk - and over 2 million of those homes were in California.

Damage caused by wildfires has cost $5.1bn in the last decade, Verisk found.

In California, homeowners who do not qualify for private insurance coverage can opt into a statewide pool, called the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) plan.

FAIR is comprised of all property and casualty insurers in California and is not run by a state agency.