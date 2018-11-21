Child's note tells driver bus hit his parked car
A man's "shout-out" to a child who left a note on his damaged car, telling him a school bus driver was to blame, has been widely shared on Twitter.
Andrew Sipowicz, from Buffalo, New York, found the handwritten note on his vehicle, which read "Bus 449 hit your car", alongside a drawing.
The sender only identified themselves as a sixth grade student, but Mr Sipowicz took to Twitter to thank her for saving him "thousands" of dollars in repair bills.
Explaining what happened in her note, the child said: "She [the bus driver] was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit-and-run."
The 21-year-old's car owner's tweet has since been liked more than 500,000 times.
The Canisius College student said in a later tweet: "The student who wrote the letter has been found and we're in the process of finding a way to reward her for her action.
"Very grateful for what she did."
Children in sixth grade in the States are usually aged between 11 and 12 and many people picked up on the high standard of handwriting used in the letter.
One Twitter user joked that the girl could have a future in the insurance business, while others praised the detail of the child's drawing of the bus, which included passengers staring out of the windows in shock.
And an art teacher claimed that the drawing showed that art is important.
Mr Sipowicz's tweet even encouraged people to share their stories of similar things happening to them. One woman tweeted a similar note she had received from a neighbour which revealed a colleague had hit her car.
By Sarah Jenkins and Georgina Rannard, UGC and Social News Team