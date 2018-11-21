Image copyright @Andrew_Sipowicz Image caption Andrew Sipowicz pointed out the child's drawing of the bus was not to scale

A man's "shout-out" to a child who left a note on his damaged car, telling him a school bus driver was to blame, has been widely shared on Twitter.

Andrew Sipowicz, from Buffalo, New York, found the handwritten note on his vehicle, which read "Bus 449 hit your car", alongside a drawing.

The sender only identified themselves as a sixth grade student, but Mr Sipowicz took to Twitter to thank her for saving him "thousands" of dollars in repair bills.

Explaining what happened in her note, the child said: "She [the bus driver] was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit-and-run."

The 21-year-old's car owner's tweet has since been liked more than 500,000 times.

The Canisius College student said in a later tweet: "The student who wrote the letter has been found and we're in the process of finding a way to reward her for her action.

"Very grateful for what she did."

Image copyright Ashley Sipowicz Image caption Mr Sipowicz's car was damaged in Buffalo, New York

Children in sixth grade in the States are usually aged between 11 and 12 and many people picked up on the high standard of handwriting used in the letter.

Skip Twitter post by @NekaSaphire Kudos to the 6th grader! He's snitching for a good reason so thats just fine. Beautiful handwriting for a 6th grader by the way — Neka Bari (@NekaSaphire) November 21, 2018 Report

One Twitter user joked that the girl could have a future in the insurance business, while others praised the detail of the child's drawing of the bus, which included passengers staring out of the windows in shock.

And an art teacher claimed that the drawing showed that art is important.

Skip Twitter post by @acraftyarab As an art teacher, can I just have a moment or two to enjoy that bus?



This.



This is why art is important people! — A Crafty Arab (@acraftyarab) November 21, 2018 Report

Mr Sipowicz's tweet even encouraged people to share their stories of similar things happening to them. One woman tweeted a similar note she had received from a neighbour which revealed a colleague had hit her car.

Skip Twitter post by @dimaismadduh Shout out to all the people that see other people do hit and runs and leave detailed notes. This was left on my car last week. The person that hit my car was a coworker. That was a fun conversation the next day 😐 pic.twitter.com/MEUd7h87bS — Dima (@dimaismadduh) November 21, 2018 Report

By Sarah Jenkins and Georgina Rannard, UGC and Social News Team