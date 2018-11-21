Police: Concrete thrown from bridge kills US driver
A driver was killed on a highway in Nashville, Tennessee, after a block of concrete smashed into his windshield, hitting him in the face, police say.
Officials believe someone threw the concrete chunk onto the road from a bridge, killing motorist Joe Shelton Jr, 54, as he drove to work on Tuesday.
The case is ongoing and investigators say they do not yet have a description of the person or group responsible.
Several motorists have died as a result of similar incidents in recent years.
When the concrete block - which officials believe came from a roadway kerb - landed on Mr Shelton's car, it went through the windshield and caused the Nissan to swerve and hit a pickup truck and guardrail.
Last year, five Michigan teenagers were charged with second-degree murder for flinging a 6lb (2.7kg) stone onto a car from a highway overpass, killing a 32-year-old man.