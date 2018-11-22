US & Canada

In pictures: America celebrates Thanksgiving Day

  • 22 November 2018

The US is marking its annual Thanksgiving Day holiday with parades and celebrations.

The day is also being celebrated by Americans around the world.

A participant waves to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, US, November 22, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Thousands of people braved the cold in New York for the traditional Macy's parade
Presentational white space
92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018, in New York Image copyright AFP
Image caption Huge balloons entertained the thousands of people who lined the city's streets
Presentational white space
US Army soldier serves Thanksgiving meal to comrades at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan November 22, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption US troops in Afghanistan tucked into a traditional roast turkey dinner - with all the trimmings
Presentational white space
US President Donald Trump poses as he visits with personnel at US Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Sandwiches and fruit were laid on when President Donald Trump visited members of the Coast Guard near his home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day morning.
Presentational white space
Thanksgiving celebration ceremony In Leiden, Netherlands. 22 Nov 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The holiday celebrates the Pilgrims' first harvest in what is now the state of Massachusetts. After the pilgrims left England and before they headed to America, they lived in the Dutch city of Leiden, which holds a Thanksgiving Day service at the historic Pieterskerk every year with some participants in period costume
Presentational white space
Actress Kate Kinder helps serve at the annual LA Mission Thanksgiving meal for the homeless on Skid Row in Los Angeles, California on November 21, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In the run-up to the big day, actress Kate Kinder helps serve food at the annual LA Mission Thanksgiving meal for the homeless in Los Angeles, California
Presentational white space
A handwritten sign is seen on a telephone pole on the road to Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On a more sombre note, hundreds of volunteers are spending Thanksgiving combing through the ruins of homes destroyed by wildfires in California. The fires killed 83 people in and around the town of Paradise
Presentational white space

All photos subject to copyright.

Related Topics