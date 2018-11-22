The US is marking its annual Thanksgiving Day holiday with parades and celebrations.

The day is also being celebrated by Americans around the world.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thousands of people braved the cold in New York for the traditional Macy's parade

Image copyright AFP Image caption Huge balloons entertained the thousands of people who lined the city's streets

Image copyright Reuters Image caption US troops in Afghanistan tucked into a traditional roast turkey dinner - with all the trimmings

Image copyright AFP Image caption Sandwiches and fruit were laid on when President Donald Trump visited members of the Coast Guard near his home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day morning.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The holiday celebrates the Pilgrims' first harvest in what is now the state of Massachusetts. After the pilgrims left England and before they headed to America, they lived in the Dutch city of Leiden, which holds a Thanksgiving Day service at the historic Pieterskerk every year with some participants in period costume

Image copyright AFP Image caption In the run-up to the big day, actress Kate Kinder helps serve food at the annual LA Mission Thanksgiving meal for the homeless in Los Angeles, California

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On a more sombre note, hundreds of volunteers are spending Thanksgiving combing through the ruins of homes destroyed by wildfires in California. The fires killed 83 people in and around the town of Paradise

