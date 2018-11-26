Image copyright Pasco County Sheriff's Office Image caption The 18-year-old was arrested on Wednesday

A Florida man has been charged after he was allegedly overheard raping a teenage girl on a PlayStation stream, US media report.

Reports say Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, was playing Grand Theft Auto earlier this year when he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old girl during a game break.

Another player alleged to police that Mr Fabian left a microphone on, and he heard a female in distress saying "no".

The alleged victim told police she was held down and raped by Mr Fabian.

A police affidavit says a medical examination supported the teenager's allegation, local media report.

The assault is alleged to have occurred in June at Mr Fabian's home in New Port Richey, western Florida.

Reports say he allegedly made a lewd comment about having sex with a girl he had coming over, before he returned to game-play about 15 minutes later.

It is not clear whether the other gamer was the person who reported the alleged assault, local network WFLA report.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between ages 12 and 15 years old.

Local media say he is being held on a $30,000 (£23,000) bond at a local detention centre.