Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Obama is currently doing press for memoir, which has become the highest selling book in the US this year

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has shared some words of wisdom with the Duchess of Sussex about adjusting to life in the spotlight.

"Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she'd have a life like this," Mrs Obama told Good Housekeeping Magazine.

"The pressure you feel - from yourself and from others - can sometimes feel like a lot," she went on.

"So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don't be in a hurry to do anything."

"I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it's okay - it's good, even - to do that," Mrs Obama continued.

Mrs Obama pioneered a number of initiatives during her eight years in the White House, with a special focus on children's nutrition and health.

Meghan has already become involved with new projects since joining the Royal family earlier this year, including a charity cookbook to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Prior to her engagement to the Duke of Sussex, she had already been a vocal campaigner about a number of causes throughout her acting career, including female empowerment - a passion shared by Mrs Obama.

"What I'd say is that there's so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that - and I think Meghan can maximise her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she's doing something that resonates with her personally," Mrs Obama told the magazine.

She also said she found "great hope" in young women today, who she described as "charging forwards" in areas like maths and science.

Mrs Obama is currently promoting her memoir, Becoming - which became this year's best-selling US book just 15 days after its publication.

The Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth next spring, and recently announced she and her husband will move into their home in the grounds of Windsor Castle to prepare.