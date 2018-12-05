George HW Bush's funeral - in pictures
The memorial for the 41st president is taking place at the Washington National Cathedral.
Mourners are gathering at Washington National Cathedral for the funeral of former US president George HW Bush
A military honour guard carried his flag-draped casket from the US Capitol to the cathedral for the event
The former president's family, including his son former president George W Bush, all turned out to pay their respects
Both former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were seen in the crowds
The couple sat in the front row with President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on one side, and former president Bill Clinton and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the other
Though the ceremony is taking place in Washington, DC, the 41st president's remains will be buried on Thursday in Texas
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, left, were in attendance
Mourners also came from abroad, including the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles
Jimmy Carter, since Mr Bush's death the oldest surviving former president, greeted German Chancellor Angela Merkel