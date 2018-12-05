George HW Bush's funeral - in pictures

  • 5 December 2018

The memorial for the 41st president is taking place at the Washington National Cathedral.

  • Washington National Cathedral EPA

    Mourners are gathering at Washington National Cathedral for the funeral of former US president George HW Bush

  • George HW Bush's casket Reuters

    A military honour guard carried his flag-draped casket from the US Capitol to the cathedral for the event

  • The Bush family attending George HW Bush's funeral EPA

    The former president's family, including his son former president George W Bush, all turned out to pay their respects

  • Barack and Michelle Obama EPA

    Both former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were seen in the crowds

  • Donald and Melania Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Reuters

    The couple sat in the front row with President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on one side, and former president Bill Clinton and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the other

  • Washington National Cathedral, seen from the outside as mourners enter Getty Images

    Though the ceremony is taking place in Washington, DC, the 41st president's remains will be buried on Thursday in Texas

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at George HW Bush's funeral EPA

    Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, left, were in attendance

  • Prince Charles Reuters

    Mourners also came from abroad, including the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking with former US president Jimmy Carter EPA

    Jimmy Carter, since Mr Bush's death the oldest surviving former president, greeted German Chancellor Angela Merkel

