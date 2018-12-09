Image copyright BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty

Residents of a remote First Nation island in northern Ontario will begin receiving goods by drone next year.

The Moose Cree First Nation has signed a C$2.5m (£1.5m) commercial deal with a drone delivery company to transport supplies, medicine, food and mail from the mainland town of Moosonee.

Moose Factory island is only accessible by boat in summer, ice road in winter and by helicopter at other times.

The drone delivery service will begin next spring, after a year of testing.

Drones will have a 5kg (11lb) maximum payload for the roughly 5km distance across the Moose River, where there is no bridge connecting the island reserve from its nearest town.

"It can be challenging transporting goods, especially during this time of year, when the river is freezing," Moose Cree First Nation spokesman Paul Chakasim told the BBC.

"It's really about trying to service communities that lack infrastructure, where basic goods are very difficult to obtain, and when you can obtain them, it is very, very expensive," the head of Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) Tony Di Benedetto told Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Stan Kapashesit of Moose Cree First Nation said that usually his community was among the last to adopt technology, but now they were part of the future.

"DDC's drone delivery platform is a valuable solution to connect remote communities and provide fast and efficient deliveries that were once not possible."

Mr Kapashesit also told CBC he hoped the initiative would help connect their indigenous population of some 4,400 and create a "railroad in the sky".