Image copyright Getty Images

The US Senate has voted to withdraw US military aid for Saudi Arabia's war on Yemen and to blame the kingdom's crown prince for the murder of a journalist.

Members of President Donald Trump's Republican party joined Democrats by 56-41 to rebuke the longtime US ally over reporter Jamal Khashoggi's death.

Mr Trump has vowed to veto the largely symbolic measure, and it is unlikely to pass the House of Representatives.

Experts say Yemen is experiencing the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

What did the Senate actually do?

The non-binding "war powers resolution" calls upon President Trump to remove all American forces engaging in hostilities in Yemen, except for those combating Islamist extremists.

The bill was submitted by a bipartisan group of senators, including Republican Mike Lee of Utah.

The Senate then unanimously passed a resolution blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Khashoggi's murder in October, and insisting that the kingdom hold accountable those responsible.

The US chose to cease refuelling Saudi war planes last month, and Thursday's resolution - if it were eventually passed into law - would prohibit that practice from resuming.

The measure is seen as politically embarrassing to Mr Trump because he has stood by the Saudi crown prince despite the CIA's assessment that the royal probably personally ordered the killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist and critic of the Saudi regime.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Trump has consistently defended US business and military ties with Saudi Arabia

What did senators say?

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who supported the measure, described it as "a historic moment".

"Today we tell the despotic government of Saudi Arabia that we will not be part of their military adventures," he said.

He said the vote is a signal to "the world that the United States of America will not continue to be part of the worst humanitarian disaster on the face of the earth".

Republican Senator Bob Corker, who attended a CIA briefing on Khashoggi's killing on Thursday, told MSNBC: "If he was before a jury, the crown prince, he would be convicted in my opinion in 30 minutes."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Senators slam Saudi crown prince as 'crazy' and a 'wrecking ball'

Can the legislation become law?

House Republican leaders on Wednesday stopped an effort to force a vote on a similar Yemen resolution on the lower chamber's floor.

But Senator Sanders said he expects the resolution to succeed once Democrats formally take over control of the House in January following their mid-term elections victory last month.

The Trump administration had opposed the bill, arguing that US support for the Saudi-led coalition is vital to isolating Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels who are fighting against Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

White House officials have emphasised US economic ties to the kingdom. Mr Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has continued to cultivate ties with the prince, according to the US media.

What is the latest in Yemen?

Earlier on Thursday, the warring parties met in Sweden where they agreed to hold a ceasefire in the port city of Hudaydah, a lifeline for two-thirds of the country.

After the deal was reached, negotiators for both parties shook hands to applause, though they later expressed scepticism.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he hoped this would be the starting point to bring nearly four years of civil strife to a close.

Since hostilities began in 2015, thousands of civilians have been killed, and around 14 million people have been pushed to the brink of starvation, according to the United Nations.

Saudi Arabia buys the bulk of its weapons from the US, Britain and France.