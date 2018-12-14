Trump names new acting chief of staff

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mick Mulvaney "has done an outstanding job while in the administration", President Trump said

US President Donald Trump has named Mick Mulvaney, the director of the office of management and budget, as acting White House chief of staff.

Mr Mulvaney, 51, replaces General John Kelly, who is leaving by the end of the year.

In a tweet, Mr Trump described Mr Kelly as a "great patriot", who had served the country with distinction.

But earlier this year, General Kelly was forced to deny he had called Mr Trump an "idiot".

This came after the quote was included in a book about Mr Trump by the veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward.

Gen Kelly is said to have used the description repeatedly and also allegedly said that "it's pointless to try to convince him [Donald Trump] of anything".

What about Trump's announcement?

The president said that Mr Mulvaney "has done an outstanding job while in the administration".

"I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he tweeted.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2018 Report

Friday's announcement ends days of speculation about the new White House chief of staff - one of the most prestigious jobs in Washington.

While the president has the final say on policy, the chief of staff wields incredible informal power and influence, the BBC's Anthony Zurcher in Washington says.