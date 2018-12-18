Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tucker Carlson is facing backlash over controversial immigration comments

Advertisers are abandoning Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson amid outrage over his remarks about immigrants making the US "poorer and dirtier" and "divided".

Several companies, including insurer Pacific Life and finance company NerdWallet, have dropped Carlson's show over his controversial language.

He first made the remarks on Thursday and defended his rhetoric on Monday.

Fox News has called it an attempt by left-wing activists to "weaponise social media" and "stifle free speech".

On his programme, Tucker Carlson Tonight, last Thursday, Mr Carlson said the US needed "more scientists and skilled engineers but that's not what we're getting".

The conservative host claimed immigration was "indefensible" economically.

"Our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world's poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided."

Insurance company Pacific Life pulled advertising from Mr Carlson's show last week after facing online criticism for having an ad air after the host's immigration monologue.

"We strongly disagree with Mr Carlson's statements," Pacific Life tweeted on Friday. "We will not be advertising on Mr Carlson's show in the coming weeks as we re-evaluate our relationship with his programme."

Despite the mounting backlash, the anchor defended his statements on Monday, saying he would not be intimidated by "enforcers scream[ing], 'Racist,' on Twitter".

Since Monday, personal finance company Nerd Wallet has also said in a statement to US media that it will be "re-evaluating any ongoing advertising" on Mr Carlson's programme.

Minted, a design marketplace website, tweeted on Monday that it would be "permanently discontinuing" advertising on Mr Carlson's programme over the remarks.

Job website Indeed, fitness brand Bowflex and its parent company, Nautilus, genealogy site Ancestry.com, and dental brand SmileDirectClub are also pulling commercials, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

However, not all of Mr Carlson's advertisers have opted out - Mitsubishi and Farmers Insurance told US media they did not consider politics when purchasing ads.

In a statement, a Fox official told US media: "It is a shame that left-wing advocacy groups, under the guise of being supposed 'media watchdogs', weaponise social media against companies in an effort to stifle free speech."

Fox News anchors have faced ad boycotts for controversial comments before.

Earlier this year, host Laura Ingraham lost advertisers for mocking David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland high school shooting.