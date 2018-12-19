Image copyright AFP Image caption Michael Spavor (L) and Michael Kovrig have been put under "compulsory measures"

Canada has confirmed a third Canadian citizen has been detained in China.

Canadian officials offered no further information on the individual detained, citing privacy laws.

The news comes amid a growing dispute between both countries following the arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive in Canada earlier this month.

A government official said there is no reason to believe this latest case is linked to the cases of two other Canadians recently held in China.

"Global Affairs Canada is aware of a Canadian citizen detained in China," spokesman Richard Walker said in a statement to the BBC.

"Consular officials are providing assistance to the family."

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were both detained in China shortly after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, at the request of the US, in Vancouver on 1 December.

They are being held on accusations of harming national security. Canadian diplomats were granted consular access to both men last week.

China has denied that the detention of Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor is tied to Ms Meng's arrest, but many analysts believe it was a tit-for-tat action.

Beijing had threatened unspecified consequences if Ms Meng was not released.

Ms Meng has been bailed but may face extradition to the US on charges of violating American sanctions on Iran through Huawei's business dealings.

She denies the allegations.