Image copyright AFP

Supporters of US President Donald Trump have turned on him after he was yet again denied funding for a border wall.

Late on Wednesday, the US Congress approved a spending bill to keep federal agencies funded until February.

The Republican president was foiled in the Senate by members of his party, who refused to grant him any of the $5bn (£4bn) he wants for a US-Mexico wall.

Two years on, Mr Trump has been unable to deliver on the central campaign pledge that electrified his rallies.

What's happening on Capitol Hill?

Congress faces a Friday midnight deadline for averting a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Failing to agree a longer-term spending plan, the Senate has only been able to approve a seven-week extension of funds.

The House of Representatives is expected to act on the legislation later this week.

President Trump was quick to voice his displeasure, saying on Twitter on Thursday that he would not sign any legislation that does not include the wall.

But he has repeatedly threatened to veto budget bills that do not include funding for his project, only to sign such measures once they reach his desk.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country. What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018 Report

What's the reaction?

Members of the ultra-conservative House of Representatives Freedom Caucus were up in arms.

North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, a key Trump supporter, said: "He [Trump] campaigned on the wall.

"It was the centre of his campaign. The American people's patience is running out."

He called on the president to veto the bill and renegotiate.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Trump's border wall prototypes near the US-Mexico Border in California

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan noted in exasperation that plans to build a wall will only get more difficult from next month once Democrats become the majority in the House.

"Let me get this straight," Mr Jim Jordan tweeted. "Our chances of getting the Wall will be better in February when Nancy Pelosi is Speaker than now when we have the majority?

"Give me a break."

Mr Trump's champions in the media were also up in arms.

Breitbart News called it a "cave". The Drudge Report used the headline, "Trump in Retreat".

Radio host Rush Limbaugh said Mr Trump is going to "get less than nothing".

Right-wing columnist Ann Coulter - author of In Trump We Trust - recently warned the president will not be re-elected.

"Without a wall, he will only be remembered as a small cartoon figure who briefly inflamed and amused the rabble," she wrote.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham also posted a critical tweet.

Meanwhile, some among Mr Trump's base have decided to take matters into their own hands, launching an online fundraiser with a $1bn target.

A GoFundMe has amassed more than $4m in the last three days, and a Facebook page for the fundraiser has over 45,000 followers.

Brian Kolfage, the Iraq War veteran behind the fundraiser, said raising the money was achievable if every Trump voter pledged $80.

"This won't be easy, but it's our duty as citizens," Mr Kolfage said. "We can help President Trump make America safe again!"