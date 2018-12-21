Image copyright Greenup County Detention Center Image caption Allen Lewis managed to escape after claiming his handcuffs were too tight and needed adjusting

An US prisoner who tried to hitchhike to freedom is back behind bars - after the motorist who picked him up turned out to be a policeman.

Allen Lewis, 31, had run away when being moved from Greenup County Detention Center in Kentucky, to face charges in a different county.

Lewis complained to the transport officer that his handcuffs hurt, so the officer pulled over to fix them.

When one cuff was released, a struggle ensued and Lewis fled on foot.

While the prison mounted a search operation, the escapee made it to a nearby highway and tried to flag down a lift.

Unfortunately for him, the person who stopped was a campus police officer at the local Morehead State University. The handcuffs dangling from one of Lewis's wrists proved a rather obvious giveaway.

Greenup County Jailer Mike Worthington confirmed that Lewis was returned to prison, and is now facing an escape charge.

"He thought he was getting a ride, and he did," he added.

