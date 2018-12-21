Escaping prisoner accidentally hitches lift from policeman
An US prisoner who tried to hitchhike to freedom is back behind bars - after the motorist who picked him up turned out to be a policeman.
Allen Lewis, 31, had run away when being moved from Greenup County Detention Center in Kentucky, to face charges in a different county.
Lewis complained to the transport officer that his handcuffs hurt, so the officer pulled over to fix them.
When one cuff was released, a struggle ensued and Lewis fled on foot.
While the prison mounted a search operation, the escapee made it to a nearby highway and tried to flag down a lift.
Unfortunately for him, the person who stopped was a campus police officer at the local Morehead State University. The handcuffs dangling from one of Lewis's wrists proved a rather obvious giveaway.
Greenup County Jailer Mike Worthington confirmed that Lewis was returned to prison, and is now facing an escape charge.
"He thought he was getting a ride, and he did," he added.