Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A number of allegations of sexual assault have been made against Kevin Spacey since November 2017

US actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at a bar in Massachusetts.

He will appear in court on 7 January over the incident, which allegedly occurred in Nantucket in July 2016.

On Monday, Mr Spacey posted a video in which he appears to deny any wrongdoing while in character as Frank Underwood from House of Cards.

"I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do," he says in the clip.

"You wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you?" he asks. "You wouldn't rush to judgements without facts."

Mr Spacey delivers the statement in Frank Underwood's accent and addresses the viewer directly, much like his character did throughout his five seasons on House of Cards.

The three-minute clip marks his first public appearance since the first allegation of sexual assault was made against him in November 2017.

He was accused by actor Anthony Rapp of making a sexual advance in 1986 and a number of other allegations have since emerged.

Mr Spacey claimed to have no memory of the events but publicly apologised before issuing an "absolute" denial of the other allegations.

In September, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Mr Spacey would not be prosecuted over a separate accusation of sexual assault that allegedly took place in 1992.

It said it fell outside California's statute of limitations.

The controversy has led to the actor being axed from a number of roles, including from House of Cards and the 2017 film All the Money in the World, which was re-shot without him.

A film in which he appears, Billionaire Boys Club, also took a record-breaking low of $126 (£98) on its first night in US cinemas in August.