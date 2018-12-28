New York awe-struck as sky over Queens turns blue
- 28 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An explosion at an electrical power station in New York City on Thursday evening lit up the sky with an eerie blue light - and triggered a flurry of speculation on social media.
Some wondered if aliens had landed.
Aliens attacking the Empire State Building or power plant transformer fire in Queens? 🤔#newyork #Bluelight #sky #Queens #NewYorkCity #explosion #astoria #nyc pic.twitter.com/uccbyufBDL— Daniel Fietta (@FiettaD) December 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @FiettaD
Others thought something supernatural might be to blame for the ghostly glow.
Someone, call the Ghostbusters. #Astoria pic.twitter.com/HhU1wcfKjh— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) December 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Diane_7A
ATTENTION EVERYONE IN THE NEW YORK AREA— Herb Marselas (@HerbMarselas) December 28, 2018
Your superpowers will begin to develop over the next few days
Please do not choose any superhero names that are copyright Marvel or DC
End of Twitter post by @HerbMarselas
Others wondered if the hand of God was at work over New York. A new Pope, or the moment when Evangelicals say true believers are swept up, or "raptured", to heaven.
congrats to astoria on electing a new pope— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @SopanDeb
I think the rapture has started in New York... pic.twitter.com/j1acPcQo9x— Okoye’s Spear (@Willi_Mae) December 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Willi_Mae
The New York Police Department took to Twitter to reassure the public that the strange light was caused by something much more down to earth - a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power station in the Astoria neighbourhood of the borough of Queens.
Confirming incident in #Astoria was result of transformer explosion. No injuries, no fire, no evidence of extraterrestrial activity. Please continue to follow @FDNY and @Conedison— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @NYPDnews
And Con Edison shed more light on the cause of the excitement.
There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable. Photo: Michael Friedl, New York Times pic.twitter.com/vq2Ao46rhk— Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ConEdison
Meanwhile, the power cut hit New York's LaGuardia Airport, which warned travellers to be prepared for delays.
Due to a power outage in Queens, there is partial flight operations @LGAairport. Many flights are departing, some are not. Please check flight status with carrier.— LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) December 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @LGAairport