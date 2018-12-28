Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The New York skyline had residents scratching their heads

An explosion at an electrical power station in New York City on Thursday evening lit up the sky with an eerie blue light - and triggered a flurry of speculation on social media.

Some wondered if aliens had landed.

Others thought something supernatural might be to blame for the ghostly glow.

Skip Twitter post by @HerbMarselas ATTENTION EVERYONE IN THE NEW YORK AREA



Your superpowers will begin to develop over the next few days



Please do not choose any superhero names that are copyright Marvel or DC — Herb Marselas (@HerbMarselas) December 28, 2018 Report

Others wondered if the hand of God was at work over New York. A new Pope, or the moment when Evangelicals say true believers are swept up, or "raptured", to heaven.

The New York Police Department took to Twitter to reassure the public that the strange light was caused by something much more down to earth - a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power station in the Astoria neighbourhood of the borough of Queens.

And Con Edison shed more light on the cause of the excitement.

Skip Twitter post by @ConEdison There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable. Photo: Michael Friedl, New York Times pic.twitter.com/vq2Ao46rhk — Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018 Report

Meanwhile, the power cut hit New York's LaGuardia Airport, which warned travellers to be prepared for delays.