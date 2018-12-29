Image caption Payton appeared on the BBC to debate President Trump calling the press "the enemies of the people"

The conservative US writer and commentator Bre Payton has died at the age of 26 after falling ill.

A friend, Morgan Murtaugh, found her unconscious on Thursday. She died in hospital where she was found to be suffering from H1N1 flu and meningitis.

Online magazine The Federalist, which Payton wrote for, said she "brightened the lives of everyone around her".

Payton made several appearances for Fox News, and also appeared on other major channels, including the BBC and CNN.

Thank you everyone for your prayers. It is with a heavy heart that I type this. Unfortunately Bre has passed. Please send prayers to her family. Rest in paradise you beautiful soul. https://t.co/pMFCZNaqKl — Morgan Murtaugh (@morganmurtaugh) December 28, 2018

"She fought strong and lived a life worth noting in the books," a memorial page said.

"We are so incredibly honoured to have known this wonderful human being."

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late US Senator John McCain and a prominent political commentator, paid tribute.