Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption All the doughnuts in the back of the vehicle were reportedly destroyed

Police in Kentucky have posted a tweet mourning the loss of a doughnut truck, which was destroyed after catching fire.

The driver of the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts vehicle noticed smoke billowing from the back as he drove through Lexington.

While no one was hurt in the fire, all the doughnuts in the back were reportedly destroyed.

It proved too much to bear for the local police.

Lexington Police Department posted images online of heartbroken officers at the scene of the fire in the south-east of the city, near the corner of Man O' War Boulevard and Pink Pigeon Parkway.

Local news channel Lex 18 posted footage of the dramatic blaze on its Facebook page.

Fire crews managed to put out the fire. Its cause is not yet known.

Police departments around the country were quick to send messages of support to their colleagues.

