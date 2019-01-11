Jayme Closs: What we know so far

Image copyright Barron County Sheriff's Department Image caption Jayme Closs, 13, has been described as a "sweet girl" by school officials

After 87 days, 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive in rural Wisconsin.

The teenager disappeared on the day her parents were found murdered at their house in the town of Barron.

Months later, Jayme reappeared in the sparsely-populated town of Gordon, about 70 miles (113km) north of her hometown.

She was reportedly found by a dog walker, and was wearing shoes too big for her feet.

Authorities have released few official details so far, but have said they will hold a press conference later on Friday.

Here's what we know so far about the case.

When did she disappear?

Just after midnight early on 15 October, police received a 911 emergency call from Denise Closs' mobile phone.

Nobody spoke, but the dispatcher could hear muffled yelling at the other end of the line.

When the police arrived only four minutes later, they found the front door kicked in and Denise, 46, and her husband James, 56, shot dead.

No gun or suspects were found at the scene and there was no sign of Jayme.

Police ruled Denise and James' deaths homicide, and appealed for help finding Jayme.

An alert stated that she was taken from her home by "unknown individual(s), likely with a gun".

Jayme's school district held a "Gathering of Hope" for their missing student at a local high school on 22 October, while a funeral for the Closs parents was held on 27 October.

But despite thousands of tips, the authorities had few leads. A Facebook appeal on 15 November asked hunters to keep an eye out for anything suspicious in the area.

In a town of only about 3,400 residents, the murders and disappearance gripped the local community.

At one point, more than 2,000 people joined the sheriff's hunt for the 13-year-old.

When was Jayme found?

On 10 January, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Jayme had been found alive.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that she approached a dog walker in a small development with few residents east of the town of Gordon.

Local teacher Kristin Kasinkas told the newspaper the dog walker, who wishes not to be identified, had knocked on her door and told her, "This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!".

Jayme was reportedly wearing shoes too large for her feet, and refused offers of food or water.

She said she did not know where she was or anything about Gordon, and Peter Kasinkas said she was quiet and her emotions were "pretty flat".

Her aunt Sue told Minnesota local news station WCCO-TV that Jayme was now in hospital.

What about the arrested suspect?

Police arrested a suspect only 11 minutes after they found Jayme.

Local media reports they blocked all streets to an address east of the town, about a mile away from where Jayme was discovered.

No further details have been released, but police plan a press briefing at 10:00 local time (16:00 GMT).