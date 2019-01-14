Image copyright Jennifer Smith Image caption Jayme Closs, her aunt/godmother Jennifer Smith and Molly the dog posing together after being reunited on January 11

A Wisconsin man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl's parents so he could kidnap her allegedly made up his mind to snatch her after a chance encounter.

Jake Patterson, 21, told investigators he watched Jayme Closs board a school bus that he had stopped behind while driving to work.

He faces charges of killing Jayme's parents and kidnapping her on 15 October last year.

Jayme escaped last Thursday after three months in captivity, say police.

ADVISORY: Some readers may find details in this story upsetting.

On Monday, a criminal complaint outlined how Mr Patterson came up with the idea of targeting Jayme.

He allegedly told investigators he was driving to his job at a cheese factory one day near the village of Almena when he spotted Jayme get on a school bus.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Police say the suspect took steps to conceal his identity

The charging document quotes Mr Patterson as saying that when he saw Jayme, "he knew that was the girl he was going to take."

Mr Patterson told police he only had worked at the factory for two days, and ended up spotting Jayme on one of the two mornings he drove to work.

The complaint says the accused twice scouted the Closs home near Barron with the plan of taking Jayme.

But he abandoned the plot those times because too many people were in the vicinity.

The charging document says that when Mr Patterson eventually stormed the family home by the front door, Jayme and her mother, Denise Closs, took refuge in the bathroom.

The pair heard a gunshot and suspected the home-invader had killed the father, James Closs.

Mr Patterson allegedly broke down the bathroom door, shot Denise Closs and bound Jayme's hands and ankles.

He then dragged her to his car and threw her in the boot, according to the criminal complaint.

Jayme told investigators that Mr Patterson drove 66 miles (105km) to a rural cabin near the small town of Gordon, where she was allegedly held until her escape.

Once at the Gordon home, Jayme said that Mr Patterson took all of her clothes, saying he would throw them away.

She told police he would sometimes make her hide under his bed when friends or family visited the cabin, making it clear "that nobody was to know she was there or bad things would happen to her".

Sometimes, Mr Patterson "would make her stay under the bed for up to twelve hours at a time with no food, water, or bathroom breaks", according to the complaint.

And to ensure she was trapped, Jayme told officials he would stack containers with heavy weights around the bed "so she could not move them without his being able to detect it".

On 10 January, Jayme said she was able to escape after Mr Patterson left the house, informing her he would be out for five or six hours.

She told police she was able to move the weights and crawl out of the room. She took a pair of Mr Patterson's shoes and fled on foot, eventually encountering a neighbour who helped her contact police.

According to the local officers who then arrested Mr Patterson, when he stepped out of his vehicle he said, "'I know what this is about. I did it'".