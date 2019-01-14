Trump denies he ever worked for Russia

Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has denied that he worked for Russia, following a report that the FBI investigated whether he was acting for the Kremlin.

Addressing reporters at the White House as he left for Louisiana, he said: "I never worked for Russia."

He added: "I think it's a disgrace that you even ask that question because it's a whole big fat hoax."

Mr Trump was asked the same question by a Fox News host in an interview aired on Saturday, and called it "insulting".

It was also reported at the weekend that Mr Trump had confiscated the notes of his own interpreter after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Washington Post newspaper, he ordered the translator not to discuss the details of what was said.

ABC News reports that Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives are considering issuing subpoenas to interpreters who attended Mr Trump's meetings with Mr Putin.

Outside the White House on Monday, Mr Trump maintained nothing untoward happened during his discussions with Mr Putin.

"It was a very, very successful meeting," he told journalists, "we talked about Israel, we talked about the pipeline that Germany is paying a lot of money.

"We have those meetings all the time no big deal."

His denial comes amid a justice department investigation into whether the president or any of his aides colluded with an alleged Kremlin plot to sway the 2016 US presidential election in Mr Trump's favour.

Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, have also warned Mr Trump not to interfere with their hearings after he assailed his former attorney Michael Cohen, who will testify before a congressional committee next month.

In a joint statement, congressmen Elijah Cummings, Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler said Mr Trump must not try to "discourage, intimidate or otherwise pressure" his former personal fixer.

In his Saturday night appearance on Fox News, Mr Trump made a cryptic remark, saying that Mr Cohen "should give information maybe on his father-in-law, because that's the one that people want to look at".

In December, Mr Cohen admitted arranging hush money payments to Mr Trump's alleged lovers, blaming his former boss for leading him to "choose the path of darkness".

He has agreed to appear publicly before the House Oversight Committee on 7 February.