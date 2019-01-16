Image copyright Getty Images

Democrats have asked President Donald Trump to postpone a speech to Congress saying security cannot be guaranteed due to the government shutdown.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Mr Trump that "unless government re-opens this week" the event should be re-scheduled.

Mr Trump is due to address Congress for the annual State of the Union speech on 29 January.

The US government is partially shut shut to a row over border wall funding.

In Wednesday's letter, Mrs Pelsoi said: "Both the US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have not been funded for 26 days now - with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs.

"Sadly, given the current security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to Congress on January 29th."