A Canadian mining worker kidnapped earlier this week in the West African nation of Burkina Faso has been killed, Canadian officials confirm.

Kirk Woodman was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday night from a mine near the country's border with Niger.

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland condemned those responsible "for this terrible crime".

Mr Woodman was the second Canadian to go missing in Burkina Faso in recent weeks.