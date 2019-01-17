Kirk Woodman: Canadian mine worker killed in Burkina Faso
- 17 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Canadian mining worker kidnapped earlier this week in the West African nation of Burkina Faso has been killed, Canadian officials confirm.
Kirk Woodman was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday night from a mine near the country's border with Niger.
Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland condemned those responsible "for this terrible crime".
Mr Woodman was the second Canadian to go missing in Burkina Faso in recent weeks.