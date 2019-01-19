Footage of a group of teenagers - many wearing Make America Great Again caps - taunting a Native American man in Washington DC has drawn criticism.

The teens, believed to be students of Kentucky's Covington Catholic High School, are seen mocking Omaha elder Nathan Phillips as he sings and drums.

The students were taking part in an anti-abortion rally on Friday, while Mr Phillips, a Vietnam War veteran, came for an Indigenous Peoples March.

The footage went viral on social media.

A number of users said the youths' behaviour was "appalling" and their parents and school "should be ashamed".

Congresswoman Deb Haaland, one of the first Native American women to be elected to Congress, tweeted that the students showed "blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance".

Congresswoman Deb Haaland, one of the first Native American women to be elected to Congress, tweeted: "This Veteran put his life on the line for our country. The students' display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration. Heartbreaking."

The incident is now being investigated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington, US media report.

What did the footage show?

The teens are seen surrounding and mocking Mr Phillips and his companion, as the two men sing the American Indian Movement song.

One boy, in particular, is captured staring at Mr Phillips, appearing to be blocking the Native Indian.

Many of the students are also heard mockingly singing the Indian song.

After the incident, Mr Phillips was quoted by US media as saying: "I heard them saying 'build that wall, build that wall'".

"This is indigenous land, you're not supposed to have walls here.

"We never had a prison; we always took care of our elders, took care of our children, always provided for them, taught them right from wrong.

"I wish I could... put that energy to making this country really, really great," Mr Phillips said.