Passers-by in front of the Deciem in New Covent Garden Market, London

The founder of skincare brand Deciem has died, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Brandon Truaxe, 40, was behind the creation of the company best known for cult skincare line The Ordinary.

He has been recognised for his innovations in the beauty and skincare industry.

His death comes not long after he was removed from his role at the company after months of erratic online behaviour.

Deciem was founded in Toronto, Canada in 2013 and has since expanded across the globe.

In a message posted on Instagram, the company said of Mr Truaxe: "You touched our hearts, inspired our minds and made us believe that anything is possible".

"Thank you for every laugh, every learning and every moment of your genius. Whilst we can't imagine a world without you, we promise to take care of each other and will work hard to continue your vision."

The company acting CEO, Nicola Kilner, wrote an email to company staff saying that all Deciem offices, warehouses, factories and stores would be closed on Monday in his honour, Vox reported.

"Take the time to cry with sadness, smile at the good times we had, reflect on what his genius built and hug your loved ones that little harder," she wrote.

Mr Truaxe was removed from his role in October.

He had taken over the company's social media accounts earlier that year and began posting personal and sometimes concerning and bizarre messages, often accompanied by rambling captions, confusing fans of the brand and leading to concerns about his health.

He also used the social platform to publicly sever ties with collaborators and temporarily shuttered the company's stores.

Minority investor Estée Lauder, which had bought a stake in 2017 in the company, eventually sought legal action in Canada to remove Mr Truaxe from his role at Deciem.

In a statement, the Estée Lauder Companies called Mr Truaxe "a true genius" and called his death "a profound loss".

"As the visionary behind Deciem, he positively impacted millions of people around the world with his creativity, brilliance and innovation," the statement read.

What is Deciem?

Deciem is a beauty and skincare company founded in Toronto, whose tagline is "the abnormal beauty company", owns multiple brands focused mainly on skin and hair care.

The most popular and well-known is The Ordinary, a skincare line which offers affordable products with ingredients most often associated with expensive creams and serums.

It is considered one of the breakout skincare brands of the last couple of years and garnered a cult following, numerous beauty awards, and the attention of major companies in the industry like Estée Lauder.

Deciem storefronts have cropped up in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and South Korea. It is reported to have a projected $300m (£228m) in sales in 2018.

Kim Kardashian West proclaimed to be a fan of the one of The Ordinary retinoid serums.