Image copyright Reuters Image caption Actor Alec Baldwin appears in court in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Alec Baldwin has pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment for a fight over a New York City parking spot.

The 60-year-old US actor appeared in court charged with punching the man on 2 November during the dispute in front of his Manhattan apartment.

He agreed to take an anger management class and pay a $120 (£91) fine.

Mr Baldwin, who portrays President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, has been arrested for disorderly conduct before.

He initially faced a misdemeanour assault charge in this most recent case, though his lawyer said there was video evidence proving the actor had not punched the other driver.

As a part of Wednesday's guilty plea, Mr Baldwin will need to complete the anger management programme by 22 March, his next court date.

The dispute arose when the driver apparently took a parking spot that a member of Mr Baldwin's family had been holding for him.