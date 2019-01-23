Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump said there were no security concerns ahead of the event

US President Donald Trump says he will deliver a speech to Congress next week, despite calls from top Democrats for it to be postponed.

He is due to address Congress on 29 January for the annual State of the Union speech.

Mr Trump had been urged to delay it by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who said there would be security risks due to the government shutdown.

But on Wednesday he denied that there are any security concerns.

"The Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service [explained] that there would be absolutely no problem regarding security," he wrote in a letter addressed to Ms Pelosi.

"Therefore, I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty," it added.