Image copyright Jennifer Smith Image caption Jayme Closs, her aunt/godmother Jennifer Smith and Molly the dog posing together after being reunited on January 11

Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs, who escaped from a man who kidnapped her after killing her parents, will receive $25,000 (£19,000) in reward money.

Hormel Foods, the company her parents worked for, had offered the money last October to anyone with information leading to Jayme's return.

Jayme was found in rural Wisconsin on 10 January, after 88 days in captivity.

The neighbours who helped Jayme contact police after her escape have also agreed the money should go to her.

Her parents, Denise and James Closs, both worked at Jennie-O, a turkey plant owned by Hormel Foods.

During the nationwide search for Jayme, the FBI had offered a $25,000 reward, which Hormel soon doubled to $50,000.

The company will now donate their share of the reward money to Jayme. The FBI has not released information about what will happen to the rest.

Jim Snee, president of Hormel Foods, said in a statement that Jayme's "bravery and strength have truly inspired our team members around the world".

Mr Snee said the company hopes the $25,000 will be placed in a trust fund for the 13-year-old's present and future needs.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald thanked Hormel for their support during the case.

"We also agree that Jayme is the hero in this case and are happy they have chosen her to receive the company's reward contribution."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jayme Closs was found alive by a woman walking her dog

Jayme disappeared from her Barron, Wisconsin, home on 15 October last year, after 21-year-old suspect Jake Patterson allegedly stormed her house, shot and killed her parents, and abducted her.

Mr Patterson is accused of keeping Jayme captive in his remote home in Gordon, 66 miles (105km) away from Barron.

Months later, on 10 January, Jayme told police she was able to escape after Mr Patterson left the house for several hours.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Peter and Kristen Kasinskas and Jeanne Nutter with her dog spoke to reporters outside their neighbourhood, where Jayme was found

She ran on foot from the cabin, eventually finding a neighbour, Jeanne Nutter, who was walking her dog.

Ms Nutter took Jayme to the home of Peter and Kristin Kasinskas, where they were able to contact police.

The Kasinskas told CNN on Wednesday that they did not want the reward money.

"Because she got herself out," Mrs Kasinskas said.