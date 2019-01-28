US charges China's Huawei with fraud

The US Justice Department has filed 13 charges against China telecoms giant Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Whazou.

Among the charges are accusations of bank and wire fraud, obstruction of justice and theft of technology from US company T Mobile.

Ms Meng was arrested in Canada last month on a US request.

The case has strained relations between China, Canada and the US.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

