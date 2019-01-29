Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 53 year old was trapped all weekend in a lift at the Upper East Side property

A woman has been rescued after spending an entire weekend trapped in her billionaire employer's lift, authorities said.

The woman, reported to be 53-year-old Marites Fortaliza, entered the elevator at the Manhattan townhouse owned by investment banker Warren Stephens on Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call at 10:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on Monday and forced the lift open.

Ms Fortaliza is recovering in hospital.

According to a family statement reported by the Associated Press Ms Fortaliza was dehydrated but in a stable condition at Weill Cornell Medical Center.

She has been "a valued member of the Stephens extended family for 18 years" and a family member accompanied her to the hospital, they are quoted as saying.

Mr Stephens is the head of Stephens Inc, an investment bank based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Authorities said Ms Fortaliza was trapped between the second and third floors of the house, on the Upper East Side of the city near Central Park.

The family were apparently away for the weekend, and nobody else was home while Ms Fortaliza was working.

Mr Stephens' building has been flagged for a violation by the Department of Buildings, the New York Times reports, until the elevator can be inspected.

The cause of the incident is now under investigation.