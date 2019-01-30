Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018

President Donald Trump has described US intelligence agencies as "naive" and "wrong" in their assessment of the threat posed by Iran.

"Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!" Mr Trump tweeted.

The testy response comes after a US intelligence report said Iran was not making nuclear weapons.

It also said that North Korea remained "unlikely to give up" its weapons stockpiles and production abilities.

National intelligence director Dan Coats and other intelligence chiefs presented the Worldwide Threat Assessment report to the Senate on Tuesday.

Last year, the US pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, triggering widespread criticism from Washington's allies.

Mr Trump also launched a diplomatic push to improve relations with North Korea, meeting the country's leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last June to discuss denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

At the time, Mr Trump claimed this meeting had ended the North Korean nuclear threat.