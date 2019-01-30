Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Polar vortex brings extreme cold for US

The icy winds of the polar vortex have set millions of Americans' teeth chattering, blowing in a flurry of quirky results, from "frost quakes" to burning railway tracks.

Here are some of the more unusual consequences.

Frost quakes

Cryoseisms - also known as "frost quakes" - have been reported by Ohio and Pennsylvania residents who have been hearing loud booms from the ground.

The quakes are caused when large amounts of moisture settle into the earth from snow and rain, then a rapid plunge in temperature causes the ice to explosively expand.

"It sounded like a big piece of furniture fell over," Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, resident Michelle Tebbetts told WHP-TV.

"These frost quakes, they sound more like a boom or a bang and then we get a little shake in the house," said Steven Tebbetts.

No mail

Residents in at least 10 US states won't be receiving their mail on Wednesday, as the chill has caused the US Postal Service to cancel deliveries.

It's not the first time that mail has been cancelled due to weather, but typically that has been due to massive amounts of snow accumulated on roads by drifting winds.

So much for the US Postal Service's unofficial motto: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

Burning railways

Commuter train tracks in Chicago have been set ablaze as transit workers try to keep the the steel from freezing, and allow trains to keep moving.

Overhead video captured by a helicopter for ABC News shows flames licking the rails.

"Basically, what the fires are: They're gas powered switch heaters and essentially you're looking at a giant gas grill," Metra Commuter Rail spokeswoman Mel Riele told the Chicago Tribune.

The heat from the fire keeps the metal from contracting, causing fractures in the tracks, and also prevents switches from freezing or bolts coming out of the rails, she said.

No talking

The National Weather Service has warned that people should "avoid taking deep breaths" and "minimise talking" while exposed to the cold.

"Dry, extremely cold air can irritate the lungs, cause shortness of breath and trigger asthma attacks for those with lung-related diseases like asthma" the American Lung Association said in a warning.

If you must go outside, be sure to cover your face and mouth with a scarf or mask to warm the air you inhale, experts say.