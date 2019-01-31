US & Canada

In pictures: Polar vortex strikes North America

  • 31 January 2019
Related Topics

Temperatures have plunged to -30C (-22F) and below in parts of North America as extreme cold weather known as a polar vortex strikes the region.

At least eight people are reported to have died in incidents related to the weather.

Chicago lakefront Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The US city of Chicago has experienced extreme cold
boiling water freezes as it is thrown in Chicago Image copyright Reuters
Image caption So low are the temperatures that some residents have been posting images of themselves throwing boiling water into the air and seeing it turn instantly into ice
Freezing temperatures in Fargo, North Dakota Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Temperatures of -37C were recorded in North Dakota. Here, trucks are seen amid icy conditions near the city of Fargo
Wrigley field in Chicago at sunset Image copyright Reuters
Image caption People in Chicago and elsewhere have been told to stay indoors if they can
commuter in Chicago downtown Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Those who have braved the elements, such as this commuter in downtown Chicago, have wrapped up as warm as they can

Chicago is also using fire to melt snow on the railway in order to keep the trains running.

Satellite image from above the Great Lakes showing parallel rows of cumulus clouds also known as "cloud streets" Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The freezing temperatures in the Great Lakes region between the US and Canada have led to the formation of "cloud streets" - parallel rows of cumulus clouds streaming over the lakes' surface as seen in this US weather satellite image
illuminated frozen niagara falls Image copyright AFP
Image caption Parts of the Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, have frozen
woman walks in Kingston Ontario Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also in Ontario, the city of Kingston has seen snowfall. Wind chill temperatures were forecast to be about -30C on Thursday
snow in Montreal Image copyright AFP
Image caption The cold snap is now reported to be edging eastwards. Here, the Canadian city of Montreal is seen blanketed in snow

All images subject to copyright