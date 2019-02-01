Image copyright CBS Image caption From left: Savvas and Amy Savopoulos, Philip Savopoulos and Veralicia Figueroa

A man who murdered four people in their home in an upscale neighbourhood of Washington DC has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Daron Wint's "conduct was heinous, atrocious and cruel," said Judge Juliet McKenna during his sentencing hearing.

The victims - three members of the Savopoulos family and their housekeeper - were held hostage, beaten with bats, stabbed, and then set on fire.

Prosecutors say the 2015 murders were motivated by greed and vengeance.

Judge McKenna on Friday called it "the most heinous crime anyone has ever committed in this city".

The bodies of Sav­­vas Savopoulos, 46, Amy Savopoulos, 47; their son, Philip, 10; and Vera Figueroa, 57, were all discovered by firefighters responding a blaze at the home nearly four years ago.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Daron Dylon Wint, as seen in a 2007 police photo

Wint, 37, blamed his brother for the crime during his trial. He is the only person who has been charged and was found guilty last October.

Investigators discovered his DNA on a pizza crust that was ordered to the home on the night that he held the family hostage demanding a cash ransom.

His DNA was also found on a knife and in a bed inside the home.

According to prosecutors, Wint worked for Mr Savopoulos' business, American Iron Works, but lost his job nearly a decade ago.

