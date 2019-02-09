Image copyright City of Fontana Police Department Image caption Its entrance was found under a manhole cover

Police in California have shared details and images of an underground shooting range they discovered at the home of a known gang member.

The City of Fontana Police Department said they found several weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the area.

A manhole cover served as entrance to the cave.

Police said they arrested suspects at the scene, but did not say who they were.

Images of the unusual discovery was shared by the department on Facebook.

"Friendly message to anyone who wants to engage in illegal activity and be a member of a gang: We will never give up on keeping our community safe and free of violence," they said in the post.

"We are the champions at Hide and Seek and no manhole will help you," they added.

Image copyright City of Fontana Police Department Image caption Police carried out the raid in San Bernardino County on Thursday night

The post has had almost 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments since it was shared on Friday.

At the end of their social media post, they quipped that would-be criminals and gang members should divert the energy spent building elaborate caves into becoming "a productive member of society" instead.

"You will thank us later for this advice," they concluded the post.

You may also be interested in: