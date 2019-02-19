SeaWorld rescue: Firefighters rescue 16 people from San Diego ride
- 19 February 2019
Firefighters have rescued sixteen people trapped in gondolas for several hours on a ride at the SeaWorld amusement park in San Diego.
Some of those trapped were lowered using harnesses, rescuers say.
Gondolas malfunctioned after a gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on the Bayside Skyride, police in the US city told FOX5 News.
The National Weather Service says it was about 49F (9C) in San Diego at the time of the incident.