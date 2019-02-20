Image copyright EPA Image caption The actor is known for paying Jamal Lyon in Fox's drama Empire

Chicago Police say that US actor Jussie Smollett is suspected of filing a false police report.

The Empire star had said that he was subjected to a homophobic and racist physical attack by two men in January.

Afterward, doubt was cast on his account after US media reports that police believed he may have paid two Nigerian brothers to stage the attack.

On Wednesday a police spokesman confirmed they were presenting evidence about the actor to a Grand Jury.

"Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by Chicago Police for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony)," Chicago Police's Chief Communications Officer, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a tweet.

Mr Smollett's lawyers have not yet responded to the development.

His lawyers have previously issued a strong denial of allegations that he had faked the attack, saying the actor had "been further victimised by claims... that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying."

Image copyright Chicago Police Image caption Chicago police earlier released this CCTV image of two "people of interest" in the case

Earlier on Wednesday, CBS Chicago obtained footage which appeared to show the two brothers buying materials, including ski masks, that had allegedly been worn by the actor's attackers.

After news broke about the alleged assault last month, a host of celebrities came out to support Mr Smollett.