Image copyright EPA Image caption Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un met this week in Hanoi, Vietnam, for their second summit

US President Donald Trump has again heaped praise on Kim Jong-un, defending his bilateral talks with the North Korean leader.

Mr Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity, a vocal Trump advocate, that Mr Kim was "sharp as you can be" and "a real leader".

"Some people say I shouldn't like him," he said. "Why shouldn't I like him?"

Mr Trump's second summit this week in Vietnam with Mr Kim ended without agreement.

The president told Mr Hannity in an interview aired late on Thursday that he gets along "really well" with Mr Kim, describing him as "a pretty mercurial guy".

"He's a character. He's a real personality. He's very smart."

Mr Trump has come under fire before for praising the North Korean leader.

Earlier on Thursday, both Republicans and Democrats criticised Mr Trump for his defence of Mr Kim over the death of US college student Otto Warmbier.

In a rebuke of their president, the Warmbier family released a statement condemning any praise for the North Korean leader.

"We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out," they said, blaming "Kim and his evil regime" for the death of their son.

"Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuse or lavish praise can change that."

What else did Trump say?

Mr Trump also told Fox News he wanted North Korea to "denuke" entirely, but Mr Kim only wanted to "denuke certain areas", which was understandable.

"I didn't want to give up the sanctions unless we had a real programme, and they're not ready for that - and I understand that fully, I really do. I mean they spent a lot of time building it."