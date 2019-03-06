Image copyright CBS Image caption So much to unpack in one photograph

The interview between CBS News host Gayle King and R Kelly about the allegations of sexual assault against the singer lasted for more than an hour.

However, it is a single second, captured in a dramatic photograph, that has caught the attention of many.

Ms King is seated with a neutral expression looking at the floor. Mr Kelly stands next to her with his hand in the air, in the middle of speaking.

The image quickly went viral and has moved many to praise the poise and professionalism of Ms King, and sparked a debate around perceptions of race and gender.

The photograph was taken during an explosive moment of the interview where Mr Kelly, speaking directly to the camera, hits his chest while professing his innocence.

Many on social media praised Ms King for remaining focused and composed during the outburst.

R Kelly isn't even talking to Gayle so much as he's talking to the camera. He wants this interview to be another performance. He wasn't ready for Gayle's stellar and unflappable style. pic.twitter.com/jxYisuGT1N — deray (@deray) March 6, 2019

Ms King's good friend Oprah Winfrey was among those who applauded the journalist for retaining a "calm and steady focus", while TV producer and writer Shonda Rhimes called Ms King's reaction a "master class in poise and determination".

Many suggested that the fact Ms King is a black woman played a part in her reaction to Mr Kelly.

One person wrote that they wanted an oil painting of the photograph because it exemplified "what being a black woman is".

Others suggested the photo "perfectly sums up the experiences of black women" in America.

However, others said that lauding Ms King's reaction was problematic.

"Black women should not have to always be unflinchingly brave," one Twitter-user wrote. "A society requiring this much of them needs a complete overhaul."

After the interview aired on CBS News on Wednesday morning, Ms King's co-host Norah O'Donnell said she was "worried" about Ms King's safety during the interview.

Ms King responded that she "never felt in danger talking to [R Kelly]. I felt he had a lot of emotion and he wanted to release it".

Some on social media suggested that the different perceptions of how threatening Mr Kelly's behaviour had been were based on race.

While not defending R Kelly, one Twitter-user wrote that the different reactions are an insight into "how emotions from 'angry' black people are perceived".

Finally I believe that what I saw with my black american eyes and what commentators are saying they saw with their non black american eyes is very telling about how emotions from "angry" black people are perceived.



Also, R. Kelly is still trash. pic.twitter.com/2muvBjHUxM — ALEX HAYNES (@AlexUnmuted) March 6, 2019



Also, R. Kelly is still trash. pic.twitter.com/2muvBjHUxM — ALEX HAYNES (@AlexUnmuted) March 6, 2019 Report

Another suggested that it is "nothing new" for people to be "scared when black people display emotions".

A number of people drew a comparison between Mr Kelly's emotional behaviour to that of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court hearing.

One person suggested that Justice Kavanaugh's emotional display was "seen as righteous outrage", while R Kelly's was perceived as "abusive anger".

Many commented on the gender dynamic they felt was on display in the photograph, and throughout the interview.

One person wrote Mr Kelly responded by "screaming, blaming, and escalating physically" when challenged by a "powerful woman".

The R Kelly interview is abuser 101: when threatened or even mildly challenged, respond by screaming, blaming, and escalating physically until you regain control. If this is how he treats a powerful woman on national television, imagine how he treats vulnerable girls in private pic.twitter.com/sckwU0SGvc — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) March 6, 2019

Others suggested that the image of "R Kelly standing up to loom over Gayle King, while screaming at the top of his lungs at her" is evidence of his "treatment of and demeanour towards women".

While another wrote that "men who actually respect women don't talk over them and yell at them the way R Kelly did".